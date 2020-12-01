Amanda subió a la colina y nos despertó con su voz

Leonardo Garnier / economista y ex ministro de la cartera de Educación, así como de Planificación Nacional y Política Económica.



¡Cómo menospreciamos la poesía! Casi nadie la lee. Casi nadie cree que leer poesía sea importante, o lindo, o sabroso, placentero, excitante. Y, sin embargo, la poesía siempre vuelve. Todavía más absurdo es creer que a las personas jóvenes no les interesa o no les gusta la poesía, que les aburre. Puros estereotipos que terminan haciéndonos un gran daño, porque desperdiciamos mucho de nuestro tiempo en un montón de cosas que nos llenan mucho menos de lo que nos habría llenado la poesía.



Aún así, de vez en cuando, de pronto, como saliendo de la nada, alguien nos lo vuelve a recordar: la poesía es vital. Uno de esos momentos lo vivimos el miércoles pasado. Era el último día de Trump en el gobierno de los Estados Unidos. El final de una pesadilla. El primer día de la nueva administración de Joe Biden. Un día de alivio y de expectativas. El día en que Kamala Harris se convertiría en la primera mujer, la primera afrodescendiente, la primera asiática que ocuparía la vicepresidencia de los Estados Unidos. Era también el día en que muchos esperaban la gran tormenta: la amenaza de que estallara en mucho mayor escala la violencia que se había anunciado con la toma del Capitolio unos días antes.

En fin, era un día con muchos posibles protagonistas y, sin embargo, quien más brilló fue una joven poeta de veintidós años, Amanda Gorman quien, con sus palabras, con su voz y con sus gestos, detuvo el tiempo y nos hizo escuchar atentos su poema y transformarnos. Amanda subió a la colina, y nos despertó. Tal es el poder de la poesía.

Amanda, joven y soberbia en amarillo, negra y coronada de rojo, empezó a declamar suavemente, como asombrándose de la amenaza recién enfrentada y preguntándose, y preguntándonos:

Hemos visto una fuerza capaz de destruir nuestra nación,

en lugar de compartirla.

¿Dónde podemos encontrar luz

en medio de esta tiniebla inagotable?

A sus veintidós años, Amanda nos confiesa que ella, y los jóvenes de su generación, no se sentían capaces de enfrentar y vencer esa amenaza que se ceñía oscura sobre sus vidas, y, sin embargo, esa misma amenaza fue la que les hizo reaccionar y convertirse en actores y autores de su propia gesta:

No nos sentíamos preparados para heredar una hora tan terrible,

pero en ella encontramos la fuerza para ser autores de un nuevo capítulo,

para ofrecernos esperanza y alegría a nosotros mismos.

Y si bien una vez nos preguntamos cómo podríamos nosotros prevalecer sobre la catástrofe, ahora afirmamos: ¿cómo podría la catástrofe prevalecer sobre nosotros?

Pero no es solo por ellos que Amanda se alarma y se preocupa, es por su legado, por el mundo terrible que dejarían a las siguientes generaciones de no levantarse y prevalecer frente a la tragedia. Es eso lo que les da la fuerza para encontrar el camino, para hacer lo correcto:

Si unimos la misericordia con el poder

y el poder con el deber,

entonces el amor será nuestro legado

y cambiará el destino de nuestros hijos.

Amanda ya no tiene miedo, Amanda ya no duda. Sabe que ella y millones de jóvenes como ella, estarán a la altura de los tiempos – las tempestades – que les hemos heredado.

Cuando llegue el día saldremos de la sombra,

enardecidos y sin miedo, porque siempre hay luz

si tan solo somos lo suficientemente valientes como para verla,

si tan solo somos lo suficientemente valientes para ser esa luz.

Son la luz. Y son la poesía. Luz y poesía que nos hicieron vibrar en las palabras de Amanda. Porque fue Amanda, de todos quienes protagonizaron la inauguración del nuevo presidente de los Estados Unidos, quien supo sintetizar ética y estéticamente el verdadero significado de ese día, haciéndonos ver más allá de los desmanes y las amenazas totalitarias de Trump, pero también más allá de lo que podamos esperar de una transición de gobierno que apenas ofrece un alivio momentáneo. La colina que subimos – nos dijo – es mucho más alta, el camino que tenemos que recorrer es mucho más sinuoso, los peligros, mucho más temibles. Pero no importa, porque sobre esas colinas, a través de esos caminos y frente a esos peligros, prevaleceremos. Pero dejemos que sea la poesía la que hable:

Reconstruiremos, reconciliaremos y recuperaremos

y desde cada rincón conocido de nuestra nación y

en cada rincón del que llamamos nuestro país,

surgirá nuestra gente diversa y hermosa,

agredida y hermosa.

Gracias Amanda.

Aquí el texto completo del poema de Amanda Gorman:

The hill we climb

Amanda Gorman

When day comes, we ask ourselves

where can we find light in this never-ending shade?

The loss we carry,

a sea we must wade

We've braved the belly of the beast

We've learned that quiet isn't always peace

And the norms and notions

of what just is

Isn't always just-ice

And yet the dawn is ours

before we knew it

Somehow we do it

Somehow we've weathered and witnessed

a nation that isn't broken

but simply unfinished

We the successors of a country and a time

Where a skinny Black girl

descended from slaves and raised by a single mother

can dream of becoming president

only to find herself reciting for one

And yes we are far from polished

far from pristine

but that doesn't mean we are

striving to form a union that is perfect

We are striving to forge a union with purpose

To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and

conditions of man

And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us

but what stands before us

We close the divide because we know, to put our future first,

we must first put our differences aside

We lay down our arms

so we can reach out our arms

to one another

We seek harm to none and harmony for all

Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:

That even as we grieved, we grew

That even as we hurt, we hoped

That even as we tired, we tried

That we'll forever be tied together, victorious

Not because we will never again know defeat

but because we will never again sow division

Scripture tells us to envision

that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree

And no one shall make them afraid

If we're to live up to our own time

Then victory won't lie in the blade

But in all the bridges we've made

That is the promise to glade

The hill we climb

If only we dare

It's because being American is more than a pride we inherit,

it's the past we step into

and how we repair it

We've seen a force that would shatter our nation

rather than share it

Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy

And this effort very nearly succeeded

But while democracy can be periodically delayed

it can never be permanently defeated

In this truth

in this faith we trust

For while we have our eyes on the future

history has its eyes on us

This is the era of just redemption

We feared at its inception

We did not feel prepared to be the heirs

of such a terrifying hour

but within it we found the power

to author a new chapter

To offer hope and laughter to ourselves

So while once we asked,

how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?

Now we assert

How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?

We will not march back to what was

but move to what shall be

A country that is bruised but whole,

benevolent but bold,

fierce and free

We will not be turned around

or interrupted by intimidation

because we know our inaction and inertia

will be the inheritance of the next generation

Our blunders become their burdens

But one thing is certain:

If we merge mercy with might,

and might with right,

then love becomes our legacy

and change our children's birthright

So let us leave behind a country

better than the one we were left with

Every breath from my bronze-pounded chest,

we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one

We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west,

we will rise from the windswept northeast

where our forefathers first realized revolution

We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states,

we will rise from the sunbaked south

We will rebuild, reconcile and recover

and every known nook of our nation and

every corner called our country,

our people diverse and beautiful will emerge,

battered and beautiful

When day comes, we step out of the shade

aflame and unafraid

The new dawn blooms as we free it

For there is always light,

if only we're brave enough to see it

If only we're brave enough to be it

El video se puede ver aquí:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cyNJrDo9nJQ