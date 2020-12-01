De la A a la Z
Amanda subió a la colina y nos despertó con su voz
En el traspaso de poderes de Biden, Amanda Gorman detuvo el tiempo con su poesía, y nos hizo transformarnos.
26/1/2021 09:00
Leonardo Garnier / economista y ex ministro de la cartera de Educación, así como de Planificación Nacional y Política Económica.
¡Cómo menospreciamos la poesía! Casi nadie la lee. Casi nadie cree que leer poesía sea importante, o lindo, o sabroso, placentero, excitante. Y, sin embargo, la poesía siempre vuelve. Todavía más absurdo es creer que a las personas jóvenes no les interesa o no les gusta la poesía, que les aburre. Puros estereotipos que terminan haciéndonos un gran daño, porque desperdiciamos mucho de nuestro tiempo en un montón de cosas que nos llenan mucho menos de lo que nos habría llenado la poesía.
Aún así, de vez en cuando, de pronto, como saliendo de la nada, alguien nos lo vuelve a recordar: la poesía es vital. Uno de esos momentos lo vivimos el miércoles pasado. Era el último día de Trump en el gobierno de los Estados Unidos. El final de una pesadilla. El primer día de la nueva administración de Joe Biden. Un día de alivio y de expectativas. El día en que Kamala Harris se convertiría en la primera mujer, la primera afrodescendiente, la primera asiática que ocuparía la vicepresidencia de los Estados Unidos. Era también el día en que muchos esperaban la gran tormenta: la amenaza de que estallara en mucho mayor escala la violencia que se había anunciado con la toma del Capitolio unos días antes.
En fin, era un día con muchos posibles protagonistas y, sin embargo, quien más brilló fue una joven poeta de veintidós años, Amanda Gorman quien, con sus palabras, con su voz y con sus gestos, detuvo el tiempo y nos hizo escuchar atentos su poema y transformarnos. Amanda subió a la colina, y nos despertó. Tal es el poder de la poesía.
Amanda, joven y soberbia en amarillo, negra y coronada de rojo, empezó a declamar suavemente, como asombrándose de la amenaza recién enfrentada y preguntándose, y preguntándonos:
Hemos visto una fuerza capaz de destruir nuestra nación,
en lugar de compartirla.
¿Dónde podemos encontrar luz
en medio de esta tiniebla inagotable?
A sus veintidós años, Amanda nos confiesa que ella, y los jóvenes de su generación, no se sentían capaces de enfrentar y vencer esa amenaza que se ceñía oscura sobre sus vidas, y, sin embargo, esa misma amenaza fue la que les hizo reaccionar y convertirse en actores y autores de su propia gesta:
No nos sentíamos preparados para heredar una hora tan terrible,
pero en ella encontramos la fuerza para ser autores de un nuevo capítulo,
para ofrecernos esperanza y alegría a nosotros mismos.
Y si bien una vez nos preguntamos cómo podríamos nosotros prevalecer sobre la catástrofe, ahora afirmamos: ¿cómo podría la catástrofe prevalecer sobre nosotros?
Pero no es solo por ellos que Amanda se alarma y se preocupa, es por su legado, por el mundo terrible que dejarían a las siguientes generaciones de no levantarse y prevalecer frente a la tragedia. Es eso lo que les da la fuerza para encontrar el camino, para hacer lo correcto:
Si unimos la misericordia con el poder
y el poder con el deber,
entonces el amor será nuestro legado
y cambiará el destino de nuestros hijos.
Amanda ya no tiene miedo, Amanda ya no duda. Sabe que ella y millones de jóvenes como ella, estarán a la altura de los tiempos – las tempestades – que les hemos heredado.
Cuando llegue el día saldremos de la sombra,
enardecidos y sin miedo, porque siempre hay luz
si tan solo somos lo suficientemente valientes como para verla,
si tan solo somos lo suficientemente valientes para ser esa luz.
Son la luz. Y son la poesía. Luz y poesía que nos hicieron vibrar en las palabras de Amanda. Porque fue Amanda, de todos quienes protagonizaron la inauguración del nuevo presidente de los Estados Unidos, quien supo sintetizar ética y estéticamente el verdadero significado de ese día, haciéndonos ver más allá de los desmanes y las amenazas totalitarias de Trump, pero también más allá de lo que podamos esperar de una transición de gobierno que apenas ofrece un alivio momentáneo. La colina que subimos – nos dijo – es mucho más alta, el camino que tenemos que recorrer es mucho más sinuoso, los peligros, mucho más temibles. Pero no importa, porque sobre esas colinas, a través de esos caminos y frente a esos peligros, prevaleceremos. Pero dejemos que sea la poesía la que hable:
Reconstruiremos, reconciliaremos y recuperaremos
y desde cada rincón conocido de nuestra nación y
en cada rincón del que llamamos nuestro país,
surgirá nuestra gente diversa y hermosa,
agredida y hermosa.
Gracias Amanda.
Aquí el texto completo del poema de Amanda Gorman:
The hill we climb
Amanda Gorman
When day comes, we ask ourselves
where can we find light in this never-ending shade?
The loss we carry,
a sea we must wade
We've braved the belly of the beast
We've learned that quiet isn't always peace
And the norms and notions
of what just is
Isn't always just-ice
And yet the dawn is ours
before we knew it
Somehow we do it
Somehow we've weathered and witnessed
a nation that isn't broken
but simply unfinished
We the successors of a country and a time
Where a skinny Black girl
descended from slaves and raised by a single mother
can dream of becoming president
only to find herself reciting for one
And yes we are far from polished
far from pristine
but that doesn't mean we are
striving to form a union that is perfect
We are striving to forge a union with purpose
To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and
conditions of man
And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us
but what stands before us
We close the divide because we know, to put our future first,
we must first put our differences aside
We lay down our arms
so we can reach out our arms
to one another
We seek harm to none and harmony for all
Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:
That even as we grieved, we grew
That even as we hurt, we hoped
That even as we tired, we tried
That we'll forever be tied together, victorious
Not because we will never again know defeat
but because we will never again sow division
Scripture tells us to envision
that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree
And no one shall make them afraid
If we're to live up to our own time
Then victory won't lie in the blade
But in all the bridges we've made
That is the promise to glade
The hill we climb
If only we dare
It's because being American is more than a pride we inherit,
it's the past we step into
and how we repair it
We've seen a force that would shatter our nation
rather than share it
Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy
And this effort very nearly succeeded
But while democracy can be periodically delayed
it can never be permanently defeated
In this truth
in this faith we trust
For while we have our eyes on the future
history has its eyes on us
This is the era of just redemption
We feared at its inception
We did not feel prepared to be the heirs
of such a terrifying hour
but within it we found the power
to author a new chapter
To offer hope and laughter to ourselves
So while once we asked,
how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?
Now we assert
How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?
We will not march back to what was
but move to what shall be
A country that is bruised but whole,
benevolent but bold,
fierce and free
We will not be turned around
or interrupted by intimidation
because we know our inaction and inertia
will be the inheritance of the next generation
Our blunders become their burdens
But one thing is certain:
If we merge mercy with might,
and might with right,
then love becomes our legacy
and change our children's birthright
So let us leave behind a country
better than the one we were left with
Every breath from my bronze-pounded chest,
we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one
We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west,
we will rise from the windswept northeast
where our forefathers first realized revolution
We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states,
we will rise from the sunbaked south
We will rebuild, reconcile and recover
and every known nook of our nation and
every corner called our country,
our people diverse and beautiful will emerge,
battered and beautiful
When day comes, we step out of the shade
aflame and unafraid
The new dawn blooms as we free it
For there is always light,
if only we're brave enough to see it
If only we're brave enough to be it
El video se puede ver aquí: