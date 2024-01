Todo estaría acordado y Manfred Ugalde se marcharía a Rusia

🚨🇨🇷 Understand verbal agreement has been reached for Manfred Ugalde to join Spartak Moscow from Twente.



Clubs exchanging documents now.



€15m package will make it club record sale for Twente. 🇳🇱



Four and half contract for Ugalde agreed with Russian club, as revealed days ago. pic.twitter.com/hMdjNqx6Rt