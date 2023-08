El luchador de UFC que pasó de la quiebra al éxito y recibió la bendición de 'La Roca'

We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his story ❤️



He recently won his first fight in the @ufc.



He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won.



He sleeps on a couch in… pic.twitter.com/8QIDa7PJTY