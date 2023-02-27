EN VIVO

de HS

Internacional

The Best: Lionel Messi y Alexia Putellas fueron los mejores

Repase aquí la lista completa de galardonados este lunes por parte de la FIFA.

Premio The Best.
Premio The Best.
Por Daniel Jiménez |27 de febrero de 2023, 14:51 PM

El argentino Lionel Messi y la española Alexia Putellas se llevaron los aplausos en los premios The Best.

Messi ganó el premio al Mejor Jugador, mientras que Putellas a la Mejor Jugadora.

Mejor Jugador

Mejor Jugadora

Premio Mejor Entrenador

Premio Mejor Entrenadora

Premios Puskas

Premio Mejor Portero

Premio Mejor Portera

Premio al Fair Play

Premio a la Afición 

Once ideal 

Once ideal

Telegram Teletica

Tags

Más notas