Internacional
The Best: Lionel Messi y Alexia Putellas fueron los mejores
Repase aquí la lista completa de galardonados este lunes por parte de la FIFA.
Por Daniel Jiménez |27 de febrero de 2023, 14:51 PM
El argentino Lionel Messi y la española Alexia Putellas se llevaron los aplausos en los premios The Best.
Messi ganó el premio al Mejor Jugador, mientras que Putellas a la Mejor Jugadora.
Mejor Jugador
🇦🇷𝐋𝐄𝐎 𝐌𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈, 𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐄𝐉𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐎 🏆#TheBest pic.twitter.com/I2JLcEBVvI— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) February 27, 2023
Mejor Jugadora
🇪🇦 𝐋𝐀 𝐌𝐄𝐉𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐎 👑@alexiaputellas | #TheBest pic.twitter.com/BBbTn7jJT5— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) February 27, 2023
Premio Mejor Entrenador
🇦🇷 𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐄𝐉𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐑 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐎 🏆@lioscaloni | #TheBest pic.twitter.com/48rWI5OC5q— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) February 27, 2023
Premio Mejor Entrenadora
🚨 ¡Sarina Wiegman es la Mejor Entrenadora del Mundo! #TheBest pic.twitter.com/SKptXfEm9n— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) February 27, 2023
Premios Puskas
🏆 ¡El Premio Puskás de la FIFA es para Marcin Oleksy! 🤩#TheBest pic.twitter.com/0zEBh0qMYZ— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) February 27, 2023
Premio Mejor Portero
🇦🇷 𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐄𝐉𝐎𝐑 𝐀𝐑𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐑𝐎 𝐃𝐄𝐋 𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐎 🧤@emimartinezz1 | #TheBest pic.twitter.com/CvPwIfyFQa— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) February 27, 2023
Premio Mejor Portera
🏴 ¡Mary Earps es la mejor portera del mundo! 🧤 #TheBest pic.twitter.com/puQGpdRjqH— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) February 27, 2023
Premio al Fair Play
¡Luka Lochoshvili recibe el Premio Fair Play de la FIFA! 👏#TheBest pic.twitter.com/38xGrJ517b— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) February 27, 2023
Premio a la Afición
🗣 ¡𝐌𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐬! 🎶— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) February 27, 2023
🇦🇷 ¡La hinchada argentina se lleva el Premio a la Afición de la FIFA! 🏆@Argentina | #TheBest pic.twitter.com/p9BfYeguOD
Once ideal
📽️ This is the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Women's #World11.— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) February 27, 2023
⭐️ Where legends are made.@FIFAWWC | #TheBest pic.twitter.com/M26X6sgabn
Once ideal
📽️ This is the 2022 FIFA FIFPRO Men's #World11.— FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) February 27, 2023
⭐️ Where legends are made.@FIFAWorldCup | #TheBest pic.twitter.com/EHfkMIfE8R