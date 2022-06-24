Definidos los grupos del Mundial Femenino Sub-17

Por Daniel Jiménez | 24 de junio de 2022, 15:42 PM

La Federación Internacional de Fútbol (FIFA) realizó este viernes el sorteo de la Copa del Mundo Femenina Sub-17, que se realizará del 11 al 30 de octubre en la India.

El Grupo A está conformado por India, Estados Unidos, Marruecos y Brasil. En el B están Alemania, Nigeria, Chile y Nueva Zelanda.

Además, en el C figuran España, Colombia, México y China, mientras que en el D compartirán Japón, Tanzania, Francia y Canadá.

Las tres sedes de esta cita mundialista serán: Bhubaneswar, Goa y Navi Mumbai.

Groups for the #U17WWC are SET! 🤩



Which game are you most looking forward to?



See you in India! 🇮🇳 | #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/Mb4FCfPILd — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 24, 2022

The #U17WWC Draw is now LIVE!



Watch it on FIFA + ⤵️ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 24, 2022