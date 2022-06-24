Internacional
Definidos los grupos del Mundial Femenino Sub-17
Cita mundialista se realizará del 11 al 30 de octubre en la India.
Por Daniel Jiménez |24 de junio de 2022, 15:42 PM
La Federación Internacional de Fútbol (FIFA) realizó este viernes el sorteo de la Copa del Mundo Femenina Sub-17, que se realizará del 11 al 30 de octubre en la India.
El Grupo A está conformado por India, Estados Unidos, Marruecos y Brasil. En el B están Alemania, Nigeria, Chile y Nueva Zelanda.
Además, en el C figuran España, Colombia, México y China, mientras que en el D compartirán Japón, Tanzania, Francia y Canadá.
Las tres sedes de esta cita mundialista serán: Bhubaneswar, Goa y Navi Mumbai.
