EN VIVO

de HS

Internacional

Definidos los grupos del Mundial Femenino Sub-17

Cita mundialista se realizará del 11 al 30 de octubre en la India.

Copa Mundial Femenina Sub-17.
Copa Mundial Femenina Sub-17.
Por Daniel Jiménez |24 de junio de 2022, 15:42 PM

La Federación Internacional de Fútbol (FIFA) realizó este viernes el sorteo de la Copa del Mundo Femenina Sub-17, que se realizará del 11 al 30 de octubre en la India. 

El Grupo A está conformado por India, Estados Unidos, Marruecos y Brasil. En el B están Alemania, Nigeria, Chile y Nueva Zelanda.

Además, en el C figuran España, Colombia, México y China, mientras que en el D compartirán Japón, Tanzania, Francia y Canadá.

Las tres sedes de esta cita mundialista serán: Bhubaneswar, Goa y Navi Mumbai.

Youtube Teletica

Tags

Más notas