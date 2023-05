Roger Waters regresa a Costa Rica con su concierto de despedida

No podrán faltar los éxitos de The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish you were here y Animals.

Setlist de Roger Waters en Costa Rica 2018



Speak to Me

Breathe

One of These Days

Time

The Great Gig in the Sky

Welcome to the Machine

Déjà Vu

The Last Refugee

Picture That

Wish You Were Here

The Happiest Days of Our Lives

Another Brick in the Wall Part 2 y 3

Dogs

Pigs (Three different ones)

Money

Smell the Roses

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Mother

Comfortably Numb