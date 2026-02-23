Principales ganadores de los BAFTA, premios británicos del cine

Los British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) coronaron a One Battle After Another, dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, como Mejor Película, consolidándola como la gran vencedora de la noche y perfilándola como una fuerte contendiente rumbo a los premios de la Academia.

La ceremonia, conducida por Alan Cumming, estuvo marcada por triunfos repartidos y algunos resultados inesperados, como el galardón a Mejor Actor para Robert Aramayo y el reconocimiento como Actriz de Reparto para Wunmi Mosaku por Sinners.

A continuación, el listado completo de ganadores (la cinta resaltada en negrita es la ganadora).

Mejor película

Hamnet.

Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another.

Sentimental Value.

Sinners.

Mejor película británica

28 Years Later.

The Ballad of Wallis Island.

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy.

Die, My Love.

H Is For Hawk.

Hamnet.

I Swear.

Mr. Burton.

Pillion.

Steve.

Actriz principal

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet.

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue.

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another.

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value.

Emma Stone, Bugonia.

Actor principal

Robert Aramayo, I Swear.

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme.

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another.

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon.

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners.

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia.

Actriz de reparto

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value.

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners.

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island.

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another.

Emily Watson, Hamnet.

Actor de reparto

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another.

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein.

Paul Mescal, Hamnet.

Peter Mullan, I Swear.

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another.

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value.

Dirección

Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia.

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet.

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme.

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another.

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value.

Ryan Coogler, Sinners.

Debut sobresaliente de un guionista, director o productor británico

The Ceremony.

My Father’s Shadow.

Pillion.

A Want In Her.

Wasteman.

Película de habla no inglesa

It Was Just An Accident (Francia).

The Secret Agent (Brasil).

Sentimental Value (Noruega).

Sirât (España).

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez).

Película animada

Elio.

Little Amélie.

Zootopia 2.

Película para niños y la familia

Arco.

Boong.

Lilo & Stitch.

Zooropia 2.

Guion original

I Swear.

Marty Supreme.

The Secret Agent.

Sentimental Value.

Sinners.

Guion adaptado

The Ballad of Wallis Island.

Bugonia.

Hamnet.

One Battle After Another.

Pillion.

Premio EE Bafta a la estrella emergente

Robert Aramayo.

Miles Caton.

Chase Infiniti.

Archie Madekwe.

Posy Sterling.

Música original

Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia.

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein.

Max Richter, Hamnet.

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another.

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners.

Cinematografía

Frankenstein.

Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another.

Sinners.

Train Dreams.

Diseño de vestuario

Frankenstein.

Hamnet.

Marty Supreme.

Sinners.

Wicked: For Good.

Montaje

F1.

A House of Dynamite.

Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another.

Sinners.

Diseño de producción

Frankenstein.

Hamnet.

Marty Supreme.

One Battle After Another.

Sinners.

Maquillaje y estilismo de cabello

Frankenstein.

Hamnet.

Marty Supreme.

Sinners.

Wicked: For Good.

Sonido

F1.

Frankenstein.

One Battle After Another.

Sinners.

Warfare.

Efectos visuales

Avatar: Fire and Ash.

F1.

Frankenstein.

How to Train Your Dragon.

The Lost Bus.

Documental

2000 Meters to Andriivka.

Apocalypse in the Tropics.

Cover-Up.

Mr. Nobody Against Putin.

The Perfect Neighbor.