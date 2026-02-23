Principales ganadores de los BAFTA, premios británicos del cine
La producción ‘One Battle After Another’ fue la gran ganadora de la noche, al llevarse el premio a Mejor Película.
Los British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) coronaron a One Battle After Another, dirigida por Paul Thomas Anderson, como Mejor Película, consolidándola como la gran vencedora de la noche y perfilándola como una fuerte contendiente rumbo a los premios de la Academia.
La ceremonia, conducida por Alan Cumming, estuvo marcada por triunfos repartidos y algunos resultados inesperados, como el galardón a Mejor Actor para Robert Aramayo y el reconocimiento como Actriz de Reparto para Wunmi Mosaku por Sinners.
A continuación, el listado completo de ganadores (la cinta resaltada en negrita es la ganadora).
Mejor película
Hamnet.
Marty Supreme.
One Battle After Another.
Sentimental Value.
Sinners.
Mejor película británica
28 Years Later.
The Ballad of Wallis Island.
Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy.
Die, My Love.
H Is For Hawk.
Hamnet.
I Swear.
Mr. Burton.
Pillion.
Steve.
Actriz principal
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet.
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue.
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another.
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value.
Emma Stone, Bugonia.
Actor principal
Robert Aramayo, I Swear.
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme.
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another.
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon.
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners.
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia.
Actriz de reparto
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme.
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value.
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners.
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island.
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another.
Emily Watson, Hamnet.
Actor de reparto
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another.
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein.
Paul Mescal, Hamnet.
Peter Mullan, I Swear.
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another.
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value.
Dirección
Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia.
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet.
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme.
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another.
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value.
Ryan Coogler, Sinners.
Debut sobresaliente de un guionista, director o productor británico
The Ceremony.
My Father’s Shadow.
Pillion.
A Want In Her.
Wasteman.
Película de habla no inglesa
It Was Just An Accident (Francia).
The Secret Agent (Brasil).
Sentimental Value (Noruega).
Sirât (España).
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez).
Película animada
Elio.
Little Amélie.
Zootopia 2.
Película para niños y la familia
Arco.
Boong.
Lilo & Stitch.
Zooropia 2.
Guion original
I Swear.
Marty Supreme.
The Secret Agent.
Sentimental Value.
Sinners.
Guion adaptado
The Ballad of Wallis Island.
Bugonia.
Hamnet.
One Battle After Another.
Pillion.
Premio EE Bafta a la estrella emergente
Robert Aramayo.
Miles Caton.
Chase Infiniti.
Archie Madekwe.
Posy Sterling.
Música original
Jerskin Fendrix, Bugonia.
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein.
Max Richter, Hamnet.
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another.
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners.
Cinematografía
Frankenstein.
Marty Supreme.
One Battle After Another.
Sinners.
Train Dreams.
Diseño de vestuario
Frankenstein.
Hamnet.
Marty Supreme.
Sinners.
Wicked: For Good.
Montaje
F1.
A House of Dynamite.
Marty Supreme.
One Battle After Another.
Sinners.
Diseño de producción
Frankenstein.
Hamnet.
Marty Supreme.
One Battle After Another.
Sinners.
Maquillaje y estilismo de cabello
Frankenstein.
Hamnet.
Marty Supreme.
Sinners.
Wicked: For Good.
Sonido
F1.
Frankenstein.
One Battle After Another.
Sinners.
Warfare.
Efectos visuales
Avatar: Fire and Ash.
F1.
Frankenstein.
How to Train Your Dragon.
The Lost Bus.
Documental
2000 Meters to Andriivka.
Apocalypse in the Tropics.
Cover-Up.
Mr. Nobody Against Putin.
The Perfect Neighbor.